MAYVILLE, Wisc. (WSVN) – Authorities in Wisconsin have launched an investigation after an inch-long nail was discovered concealed within the wrappers of a piece of Halloween candy on Sunday.

The incident has prompted officials to issue a stark reminder to the public, emphasizing the need for vigilance during and after the Halloween trick-or-treating festivities.

“Anything that looks like it’s tampered with, just throw away. The kids are going to have so much candy that you don’t have to worry about that one piece. But, anything that’s been opened, obviously, throw away right away. Anything that looks like it’s tampered or damaged, err on the side of caution and just get rid of it,” said Jedd Bradley of the De Pere Police Department.

Fortunately, the nail was discovered before anyone was harmed, and it was not ingested by anyone. The incident serves as a reminder for parents and children to exercise caution when collecting and consuming Halloween treats, ensuring they inspect the candy for any signs of tampering or damage.

