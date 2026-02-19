WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A Wisconsin man is accused of stealing an ambulance with a patient in the back and leading police on a 40-minute chase.

It happened Tuesday evening, Feb. 17.

According to the Wisconsin Rapids Police Department, just after 5:30 p.m. the ambulance was parked on 22nd Avenue while fire department personnel were providing medical care to a patient nearby.

Police say two paramedics were inside the back of the ambulance with one patient secured in a gurney when an individual — later identified as Benjamin Feltz — entered the driver’s seat.

Officials say both paramedics attempted to stop Feltz from driving off; one reported exited the ambulance while the second attempted to prevent the vehicle from being moved but was forced to get out once their safety was compromised.

According to police, Feltz took off in the ambulance with the patient still in the back.

Officials say the Feltz led police on a 40-minute chase spanning 18.2 miles.

In Pittsville, police successfully deployed tire-deflation devices but the suspect then drove the ambulance into a muddy field where it became stuck — bringing the chase to an end.

Both Feltz and the patient in the ambulance were uninjured.

Feltz was taken into custody and booked into the Wood County Jail. The following charges are being presented to the district attorney’s office:

Disorderly conduct, lewd and lascivious behavior and operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent.

