UNION GROVE, Wis. (CNN) – A drag racer found himself on the road to recovery after a horrifying crash that left his car engulfed in flames. Despite the harrowing experience, he remained positive about getting back behind the wheel in the thrilling world of drag racing.

The incident occurred during the Memorial Day Classic, where David Douthit’s jet-engine-propelled 1997 Scallywag Wheelstander flipped on its side, instantly igniting into a blazing inferno. Emergency services rushed to the scene, and Douthit was taken to the hospital with severe burns to his head, chest, neck, and face.

“We have a 50-year-old male, approximately 250 pounds, with burns to his head, chest, neck, and face,” stated the attending paramedic.

Despite his injuries, Douthit, a seasoned drag racer, remains resilient and determined to make a comeback.

“Even laying on my side, sliding down the wall, scared was not going through my mind,” he said optimistically from his hospital bed.

Known for his passion for fire and smoke, Douthit, who proudly donned a burnt jacket, couldn’t help but smile as he reflected on the incident.

“I’m a firebug, so I love the fire and the smoke,” he expressed with his enthusiasm undeterred.

To ensure his prompt medical attention, a Flight for Life helicopter transported Douthit from the track to the hospital; he suffered second-degree burns on his eyes, nose, and neck.

“One of my promoter friends said I looked like I went 12 rounds with Mike Tyson,” he recalled.

Driving jet cars has been Douthit’s lifelong passion, starting from the age of 18 when he obtained his jet car license shortly after graduating high school.

After the pandemic struck, Douthit made the bold decision to quit his job and pursue drag racing full-time. Together with his wife, Robyn, they now own a jet car business, covering over 30,000 miles across the country each year.

Robyn Douthit, speaking about their shared love for the sport, emphasized, “To say that there’s an addiction is an understatement. We’ll be back. We love Wisconsin. We come here five weeks out of the year.”

Looking forward to his return to the track once fully healed, Douthit’s family has set up a GoFundMe campaign to help cover his medical expenses.

As Douthit embarks on his road to recovery, the roaring engines and adrenaline-fueled excitement of the drag racing world eagerly await his triumphant return.

