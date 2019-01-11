Wisconsin bus driver saves barefoot toddler wandering in freezing temperatures

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WSVN) – A Wisconsin bus driver is being hailed as a hero after she rescued a toddler she spotted wandering barefoot in sub-zero temperatures.

Irene Ivic was driving her normal route on Dec. 22 when she spotted the child on a freeway overpass.

“That baby was so scared and cried, and [she] didn’t know what to do, where to go,” Ivic said. “When I saw [her], I pulled over my bus and immediately walked to picked up him.”

Ivic brought the child back to the bus and waited for police.

One passenger is seen giving her coat to warm the child.

The child was eventually reunited with her father. Authorities believe the child was left with her mother, who may have been experiencing a mental health issue.

