(CNN) — Parts of the Northeast woke up to more than a foot of snow Sunday morning, as a fast-moving winter storm, packing snow, sleet and ice, sped across the Midwest into the Northeast late Saturday through Sunday morning.

More than 15 million people from the Midwest to the Northeast were under winter alerts while the storm moved through. Those warnings have now expired. While the snow has mostly come to an end, travelers are experiencing delays due to the weather, and officials are warning people to watch out for snow-covered, slippery roads.

As fans make their way into New Orleans for Super Bowl Sunday, dense fog in the area caused reduced visibility in several locations, the National Weather Service warned, urging drivers to exercise extreme caution on roadways.

More than 380 flights into or out of the US were canceled Sunday morning, with another 1,400 flights delayed, according to the flight tracking website FlightAware.

Parts of New York state, Wisconsin and Vermont received more than a foot of snow since it began falling Saturday, while states from Minnesota to Maine saw between 2.5 to 11 inches.

Snow-covered and slippery roads could cause dangerous travel conditions, and areas with heavy ice could experience power outages and minor tree damaged, the weather service said.

“This storm could create dangerous travel conditions with near-zero visibility at times,” New York Gov. Kathy Hochul warned Friday as she declared a state of emergency. The governor activated emergency protocols, including accelerated salt deliveries, and waived hour limits on truckers to expedite road treatment.

In New York and Boston, crews worked Sunday to clear snow and ice from the roads. Boston had 41,000 tons of salt are on hand to treat streets blanketed by heavy snow, the city previously announced.

The storm system is moving in two rounds: The first brought heavy snow to the Midwest on Saturday afternoon, followed by significant snowfall in parts of the Northeast, coupled with icy conditions in the Appalachians.

Along with the snowfall in the Midwest and Northeast, the storm brought icy conditions to the Appalachians.

Cities blanketed with snow and ice

Below-normal temperatures are likely to be recorded across much of the continental US over the next few weeks, the weather service said. This combination of active weather and prolonged cold may cause a continued stretch of winter disruption for many Americans.

Here are the major city impacts, as of late Saturday:

Green Bay, Wisconsin: Snow totals of up to 7.5 inches have been reported in the area, the weather service in Green Bay said.

Snow totals of up to 7.5 inches have been reported in the area, the weather service in Green Bay said. Chicago : The weather service in Chicago warned of slippery conditions on roads due to freezing drizzle. “We’re dealing with some more slick conditions tonight! Take it easy on the roads and sidewalks,” Chicago’s emergency management agency said Saturday evening. Snow showers and flurries will linger through the evening, but little to no accumulations were expected, the weather service said.

: The weather service in Chicago warned of slippery conditions on roads due to freezing drizzle. “We’re dealing with some more slick conditions tonight! Take it easy on the roads and sidewalks,” Chicago’s emergency management agency said Saturday evening. Snow showers and flurries will linger through the evening, but little to no accumulations were expected, the weather service said. Cleveland: Mixed precipitation was expected, with up to 1 inch of snow and sleet and up to 0.2 inches of ice accumulation through 1 a.m. Sunday.

Mixed precipitation was expected, with up to 1 inch of snow and sleet and up to 0.2 inches of ice accumulation through 1 a.m. Sunday. Philadelphia: The Philadelphia Department of Streets warned residents to “avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution when driving.”

The Philadelphia Department of Streets warned residents to “avoid unnecessary travel and exercise caution when driving.” New York City: Snow totals of 3 to 5 inches and sleet are expected. With snow reducing visibilities and covering roadways, New York City Emergency Management is warning residents to avoid driving if possible and use caution while traveling.

Snow totals of 3 to 5 inches and sleet are expected. With snow reducing visibilities and covering roadways, New York City Emergency Management is warning residents to avoid driving if possible and use caution while traveling. Boston: With 5 to 9 inches of snow expected. Services including the MBTA Commuter Rail warned they will be affected by the weather.

Colder temperatures are coming

Three more systems are on the horizon through next weekend, with another Arctic blast expected to push temperatures 10 to 20 degrees below seasonal norms across the Northeast. Meteorologists attribute this active pattern to the positioning of the jet stream, which is funneling storms across the northern US.

The jet stream, essentially a river of air in the atmosphere that storms flow through, is locked in an almost perfect line from west to east and will continue to funnel fast-moving storms across the northern tier of the Lower 48.

This pattern has been responsible for maintaining lower-than-average temperatures across much of the country this winter. New storms are expected to arrive every few days until the jet stream shifts – something that might not happen until the second half of February.

This weekend’s storms are just part of what forecasters expect will be an active February for winter weather.

