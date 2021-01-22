Winning numbers drawn in Mega Millions $1B jackpot

(WSVN) - Winning numbers have been drawn in Friday night’s drawing of the Mega Millions, with approximately $1 billion up for grabs.

The numbers are: 4-26-42-50-60, Mega Ball: 24, Megaplier: 2.

It has been more than four months since a winning Mega Millions ticket has been sold. The dry spell has been attributed to bad luck, poor odds and lower sales due in part to the coronavirus pandemic.

Friday’s drawing marks only the third time a lottery jackpot has grown to $1 billion. The last time was back in 2018.

The drawing comes two days after a winning ticket for the Powerball’s $731.1 million jackpot was sold in Maryland.

