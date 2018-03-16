Winn-Dixie to close multiple South Florida locations

(WSVN) - Winn-Dixie plans to close multiple stores in South Florida, as the supermarket’s parent company is filing for bankruptcy a third time.

In an effort to reduce debt and ultimately save the food chain, Winn-Dixie plans to close 94 stores, including the location along West Broward Boulevard in Plantation.

Winn-Dixie will also close its supermarkets located on North Hiatus Road in Cooper City, on County Line Road in Miramar and along Pompano Parkway in Pompano Beach.

The company will also close stores in six other states.

