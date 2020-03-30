Winn-Dixie stores to stay open extra hour for 1st responders, healthcare workers

(WSVN) - The Winn-Dixie grocery store chain is helping first responders and healthcare workers by setting one hour aside just for them.

Starting Monday night, all stores will remain open one hour longer, from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m., on Mondays and Tuesdays, and dedicate that hour exclusively to healthcare providers, firefighters, fire rescue workers and members of law enforcement.

The chain’s Fresco y Más locations will also stay open an additional hour.

Shoppers will be required to show their work ID.

