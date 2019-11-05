Winn-Dixie celebrates employee’s 100th birthday with lavish party

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSVN) — When a Winn-Dixie employee in Alabama celebrated her 100th birthday, the store’s parent company made sure it was a celebration she would never forget.

Romay Davis turned 100 years old recently, and her employer threw her a lavish party to celebrate.

Today we got to celebrate our beloved associate of almost 20 years, Romay Davis’s 100th Birthday! 🎉 She’s a WWII Veteran, NYU alum, Tae Kwon Do Black Belt, and so much more. Romay inspires us to live life to the fullest & make every day a #RomayDavisDay! #CheersTo100Years pic.twitter.com/za0f88G3Rh — Winn-Dixie (@WinnDixie) October 29, 2019

According to Fox 13, Romay started the day with a chauffeured ride to the store in a Rolls Royce.

As she stepped out into the front of the store, she was greeted with band music, ticker tape and a red carpet leading to an ornate chair.

The backdrop behind the chair read “Romay Davis, Cheers to 100 Years!”

According to WSFA, Romay was also gifted with a year of free groceries, and the City of Montgomery, Alabama issued a proclamation marking her 100th birthday as “Romay Davis Day.”

Throughout her life, Romay has accomplished much including serving in the military during World War II, graduating from New York University and earning her Tae Kwon Do black belt.

She has also found time to travel, volunteer and enjoy her hobbies. However, Romay decided to go back to work after the death of her husband.

At the age of 81, she started working at Winn-Dixie and has been there ever since.

Romay puts in about 20 hours a week checking the dates on products so customers get the freshest products.

“They’re going to have to push me out,” she jokingly told WSFA.

