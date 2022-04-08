(WSVN) - Winemakers may have to find different ways to package wine.

The cost of bottling wine and shipping are on the rise.

Because of global supply issues, a report says costs of glass bottles in the United States are up nearly 20%.

Some winemakers are considering alternatives like cans, boxes and aluminum bottles.

Climate change is also affecting wine.

Warming spells and unexpected frost are giving grapevines in France a hard time.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.