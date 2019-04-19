Willow Smith teams up with Adidas for 100% recyclable sneaker

Willow Smith has teamed up with Adidas to promote the company’s first fully recyclable shoe.

The sneaker, labeled the “Futurecraft Loop,” was created by the sneaker brand in collaboration with Parley for the Oceans.

This is the turning point for plastic. To minimize waste and multiply the lives of our materials. This is our first sports shoe that's made to be remade. Futurecraft LOOP. Learn more: https://t.co/uEu1wdqlIm#Futurecraft pic.twitter.com/k0DuVkGOXM — adidas (@adidas) April 17, 2019

Parley for the Oceans’ website state the company “addresses major threats towards our oceans, the most important ecosystem of our planet.”

The Futurecraft Loop sneaker is said to be made from plastic collected from the ocean.

The company states they can put the shoe into a grinder, melt the pieces and form them together again to create a new sneaker.

In a short documentary Adidas explains the shoe release as “the beginning of the end of waste.”

Smith is not the only member of the family to raise attention to environmental issues, as her brother Jaden Smith along with father Will Smith founded Just Water, an eco-friendly bottled-water company.

Adidas is set to release the Futurecraft Loop sneaker in 2021.

