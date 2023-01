(WSVN) - The Wildlife Conservation Society captured the largest single gathering of turtle hatchlings on the planet.

In September, an estimated 80,000 adult female turtles gathered on the border between Brazil and Bolivia to lay the eggs.

The turtles began hatching last month.

There are now hundreds of thousands of baby giant South American river turtles.

