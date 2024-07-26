BOSTON (WSVN) – A while turkey caught on video losing its temper and damaging a woman’s car went viral on TikTok.

On the afternoon of July 15, Alicia Mastroianni was on her way to work her overnight shift at Boston Children’s Hospital when she spotted a note on her car.

“You’re already a little out of it. Saw the note was like, ‘Oh, gosh, someone hit my car,'” said Mastroianni.

But the note was from a friendly neighbor who captured a turkey damaging her car.

“It says, ‘I just watched and recorded a massive turkey attack your car for over 15 minutes. Sorry, you were the target of this turkey rage,'” said Mastroianni.

The wild turkey did a number on her car.

“All sides of my car were messed up, like completely scratched,” said Mastroianni.

She sent the video to her dad, who couldn’t help but laugh. After sending the video to her friends, they gave her an idea that would make her go viral.

“My friends were like, ‘No, you have to put this on TikTok,'” said Mastroianni.

The video, indeed, went viral and now has millions of views. The music choice for the video added a perfect touch.

“Only words in it are like, ‘Oh no, no, no, no, no,'” said Mastroianni.

Turkey tempers are not uncommon, with incidents making headlines in and near Boston.

The environmental police say there could be several reasons for this, including the turkeys seeing themselves in the car’s reflection.

Luckily for Mastroianni, her car insurance will take care of it.

“I’ve gotten so many comments from my insurance people that, like, without that video, I probably would not be having coverage,” she said. “Who’s going to believe that a turkey attacks your car in Boston?”

Despite the frustration, Mastroianni found it in her heart to forgive the turkey.

“You just gotta take it with a light heart and laugh it off,” she said.

Wildlife officials advise people not to feed wild turkeys, because it can encourage aggressive behavior toward people.

