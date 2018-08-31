Wild road rage video shows woman smashing bus window, hitting driver with her car

WASHINGTON (WSVN) — Police in the nation’s capital released dramatic video showing a woman bashing in the windows of a bus with a bat and car jack, then trying to run down the bus driver on Thursday.

DC Police released the video, showing an irate woman’s act of road rage in the northeast part of the city.

A police report says the incident started when the woman in a gold Audi attempted to illegally pass the Greyhound bus, only to sideswipe another car in the process, WTOP reports.

The driver of the other car attempted to talk to her at a red light, causing the woman to become increasingly angry.

When the Greyhound bus driver told her, “You’re a crazy driver, you need to get off the road,” the woman pulled a baseball bat from her car trunk and began hitting the bus. She then grabbed a metal car jack and started smashing through the windows.

The video also appears to show the driver of the bus trying to stop the woman from leaving the scene by standing in front of her car when she strikes him with the vehicle multiple times.

She eventually sped off, causing the bus driver to be thrown from the car’s hood and landing in the middle of the intersection.

DC Police say they have identified the suspect, but have not yet arrested her. They did not release her identity.

We have identified the suspect involved in this incident that occurred in the 1800 block of Bladensburg Road, NE on 8/30. The incident was captured on a cell phone video and can be seen below. This case remains under investigation. #DCPolice #HereToHelp pic.twitter.com/wjti63DycR — DC Police Department (@DCPoliceDept) August 31, 2018

