(WSVN) - Whole Foods recalled its own brand of salad dressing in 26 states, including Florida.

The Van Law Foods 365 Organic Creamy Caesar Dressing was recalled due to undeclared soy and wheat allergens.

Customers were advised to dispose of the product or return it if they still have a receipt.

