(WSVN) - A Whole Foods salad dressing brand has been recalled.

The notice says the salad dressing may contain soy and wheat allergens.

The recalled bottles have a best-by date of November 17, 2022.

The bottles were distributed to Whole Food stores in Arkansas, Connecticut, Louisiana, Massachusetts, New York and Texas.

