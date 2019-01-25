Whole Foods recalls several food products due to possible salmonella contamination

(WSVN) - Whole Foods has issued a voluntary recall for a number of items that contain spinach due to the potential that they may be contaminated with salmonella.

The grocery chain is issuing the recall as a response to another recall issued by Satur Farms for baby spinach.

Whole Foods uses baby spinach from Satur Farms in several foods, including salads, wraps, pizzas and other dishes.

The products included in the recall were sold in eight states, including Florida, Connecticut, Maine, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York and Rhode Island.

No illnesses have been reported so far.

For more information and to see a complete list of included items, click here.

