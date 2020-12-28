White woman accuses Black teen of stealing iPhone later returned by Uber driver

(WSVN) - A father at a New York City hotel was with his son when, he said, a woman accused the teen of taking her cell phone.

Cellphone video captured the heated confrontation which was then posted online by the teen’s father, Black Grammy award-winning musician, Keyon Harrold.

“This is my phone,” the woman said.

“You don’t have to explain anything to her,” said Harrold.

“Take the case off,” the woman said. “It’s mine.”

“Are you kidding me?” Harrold said. “You think there is only one iPhone made in the world?”

Harrold said he and his 14-year-old son were staying at the hotel in Manhattan.

“Show me,” the woman said.

“No, get a life,” Harrold said. “You better use Find my iPhone.”

“Find my iPhone is off on that phone,” the woman said.

The woman accused Harrold’s son of stealing her iPhone, Saturday.

A hotel manager also stepped in.

“I’m the manager of the hotel,” he said.

“I don’t care,” said Harrold. “This is my son. Didn’t you see me come downstairs on the *bleep* elevator?”

“I’m trying to help,” the manager said.

“But you’re not helping,” Harrold said. “What you’re being is disrespectful.”

“I’m trying to settle the situation,” the manager said.

“My son has nothing to do with her,” Harrold responded.

When Harrold and his son tried to leave, Harrold said the woman lunged at him.

“He’s not leaving. Show me the proof,” the woman said.

“Are you kidding me?” Harrold responded. “You better get on. Let’s go.”

.

In his post on social media, Harrold said that the woman scratched him and tackled his son.

“You see two black people,” Harrold said.

“No, I’m not letting him walk away with my phone,” the woman shouted. “I cannot. I cannot. My phone.”

Harrold said the incident went on for five more minutes before her phone was returned to her by an Uber driver moments later.

In the lengthy post, Harrold said the woman made no apologies to him or his son, nor did the manager.

He said the manager empowered her behavior even though they were guests at the hotel and she wasn’t.

Arlo Hotels released a statement on Sunday which read in part, “In investigating the incident further, we’ve learned that the manager on duty promptly called the police regarding the woman’s conduct and that hotel security intervened to prevent further violence; Still, more could have been done to de-escalate the dispute. We want to apologize to Mr. Harrold and his son for this inexcusable experience, and have reached out to them directly to express our sincere regret and to offer help in dealing with this traumatic event.”

Harrold posted a thank on Instagram on Sunday for the support he and his son have received.

The video of the incident has been viewed almost one and half million times.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.