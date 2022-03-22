WASHINGTON (AP) — White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Tuesday that she has tested positive again for COVID-19 and will not accompany President Joe Biden to Europe for meetings on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Psaki tweeted that she took a test in preparation for Wednesday’s trip and it came back positive.

Today, in preparation for travel to Europe, I took a PCR test this morning. That test came back positive, which means I will be adhering to CDC guidance and no longer be traveling on the President’s trip to Europe. — Jen Psaki (@PressSec) March 22, 2022

She said she will follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and no longer accompany Biden to Belgium and Poland.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.