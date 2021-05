(WSVN) - Those who want to find a vaccination site near their home can now do so by phone, thanks to the White House.

Individuals can text their zip code to 438829 and will get a message back with the three closest vaccination sites.

They will also receive phone numbers to call ahead for an appointment.

