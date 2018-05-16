Which do you hear? ‘Laurel vs. Yanny’ debate divides the Internet

(WSVN) - First, it was “what color is the dress?”

Now, it’s “which one do you hear?”

A Twitter user posted a four-second clip that has divided the internet, with users split as to which one they’re hearing. Is it “Laurel?” Or do you hear “Yanny?”

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel pic.twitter.com/jvHhCbMc8I — Cloe Feldman (@CloeCouture) May 15, 2018

Much like the debate over the color of the dress, the debate quickly went viral on social media, with celebrities like Ellen DeGeneres and Chrissie Teigen giving their opinions on what they heard. New age artist Yanni even weighed in and, of course, he only hears Yanni:

I only hear Yanni 😉 hahaha https://t.co/WrMMVvl8iX — Yanni (@Yanni) May 15, 2018

