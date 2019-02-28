Wheelchair-bound patient with Parkinson’s walks for first time in years

CASA GRANDE, Ariz. (WSVN) — Staff at an Arizona hospital are saying they witnessed a miracle after a man with Parkinson’s disease stood up and walked for the first time in years.

According to Fox 10, doctors said that one day, after being confined to a wheelchair for years, Charles Shields began walking in the middle of his Sign Chi Do class.

Dr. Anne Borik said people attend the class to help them calm down.

“It quiets that chatter [and] anxiety levels calm down,” said Dr. Borik. “Honestly, it’s great for all of us to do.”

Borik said research shows that Sign Chi Do is effective on Parkinson’s, but she thinks prayer may have been involved in what Shields is calling a miracle.

“It was found favorable. There were some good results but nothing compared to what we saw here,” Dr. Borik said. “I honestly think, setting Sign Chi Do aside, this is a power of prayer.”

“It’s a miracle for me because I was sitting there like a vegetable,” Shields said.

Fox 10 reports that Shields is continuing to improve and is regaining his speech. He is also partaking in the things he enjoys, like playing music and painting.

