What’s open on Christmas Day

(CNN) — Did dinner slip your mind in the midst of Christmas prep? Forget to pick up milk and cookies for Santa? Good news — you can still visit some of your favorite chains this Christmas.

Hours vary by location and some close early for the holiday, so it’s best to call ahead before showing up with an empty stomach.

And while you’re at it, don’t forget to dispense some holiday cheer with employees and say thanks!



CVS — check hours ahead of time, most pharmacies closed

Denny’s — open 24 hours

Dunkin‘ — hours vary

IHOP — hours vary

Starbucks — hours vary

Waffle House — open 24 hours

Walgreens — open regular hours, pharmacies depend on location

Wawa — most regular hours

McDonald’s — hours vary

