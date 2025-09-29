PITTSBURGH (WTAE) — Pittsburgh police said a mother in the city’s East Hills neighborhood found a Miami man passed out on the floor of her daughter’s room with his pants down.

Police said they were called to the 500 block of Haverhill Street at about 4:30 a.m. Sunday.

According to a criminal complaint filed against Miguel Meza, 23, of Miami, the mother reported finding Meza in the room with his breath smelling of alcohol.

Police said she woke him up and he ran out and sat on her porch as she kicked him in the back and screamed, “What are you doing in my daughter’s bedroom?”

Police said the mother fired two shots in the air from a handgun and four other men grabbed the suspect and took him to a home next door.

According to the criminal complaint, police went to the home next door and said that initially, no one would come out, but eventually the door was opened and police arrested Meza after finding him hiding in a closet under the covers.

He was taken to the Allegheny County Jail.

As of Sunday afternoon, Meza had not yet been arraigned.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.