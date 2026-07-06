CARTERET, New Jersey (WCBS) — A whale that surfaced for air slammed into a New Jersey fire department’s boat, sinking the ship with firefighters on board.

A Carteret Fire Department boat was heading back to Carteret after helping with security on July 4 for the New York and New Jersey Port area.

Around 4:30 p.m., a whale breached the water in Raritan Bay and capsized the boat. The incident “caused catastrophic damage to the vessel,” according to a post by the fire department.

The boat began taking on water, and firefighters had to abandon it. Someone on a personal watercraft nearby and a boater helped rescue the firefighters from the channel.

The Perth Amboy Fire Department Marine Unit also helped rescue the crew. No one was injured, according to fire officials.

Staff pointed to the value of wearing lifejackets, as the crew on board all had ones on, playing “a critical role in keeping them safe until rescuers arrived.”

“No matter how routine a mission may seem, every emergency response carries risks—and we are incredibly grateful that every member made it home safely,” the post read.

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