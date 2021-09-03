(WSVN) - A paddleboarder got a little help while out on the water in Argentina.

Video shows the southern right whale gently pushing the woman forward as it swam directly under her.

The encounter happened during the start of the migration season of the whales in the Argentine Patagonia.

According to the tourism secretary for the City of Puerto Madryn, more than 1,600 specimens have come near the city’s shores.

The migration season runs from May to December.

