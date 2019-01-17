West Virginia lawmaker files bill to fine slow left lane drivers

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSVN) — A West Virginia lawmaker has filed a bill that, if passed, would allow police to fine drivers who travel too slow in the left lanes.

According to the Associated Press, delegate Gary Howell introduced the bill that would prohibit driving in the left lane of a multi-lane highway while impeding other traffic.

“It’s time we crack down on these nuisance drivers,” Howell said in a statement.

The bill would make the practice a misdemeanor punishable by a $100 fine for a first offense and then a $200 fine for every offense after.

Howell said the bill is a matter of public safety since many accidents happen while motorists are trying to get around a slow driver.

