PEMBROKE PINES, FLA. (WSVN) - A band of young musicians from Broward is bursting with excitement after finding out they earned a spot performing during London’s New Year’s Day Parade.

The West Broward High School Performance Ensemble in Pembroke Pines is no stranger to hitting the perfect notes. But the students didn’t know they were about to hear the biggest note drop.

During a surprise assembly on Tuesday, the student ensemble learned they will get to perform in London’s iconic New Year’s Day Parade.

“I take enormous pleasure in extending an invitation to the West Broward Performance Ensemble, Florida, USA to travel to London to star in the 2026-2027 edition of this exclusive and prestigious world-famous event, congratulations,” said Duncan Sandys, a senior patron for the parade.

The parade is the United Kingdom’s version of the United States’ Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, but on a significantly larger scale, garnering millions of viewers from around the world.

Only 20 marching bands from the United States have been invited, with the West Broward Performance Ensemble becoming one of the distinguished few to receive the honor.

It was a welcome surprise for the young musicians.

“Band is life and it’s fun,” said a student.

“To be able to, like, represent our school and South Florida, like, marching bands and stuff in London,” said another student.

Joshua Bishop, the director for bands, said he’s thrilled the students will get to have the surreal experience ringing in the new year on another side of the world.

“They’re gonna play with kids in other bands that don’t speak English, that are from all over the world, and I think that those are just really important experiences, core memories that they’re gonna be able to take for the rest of their lives,” said Bishop.

With the band set to go from South Florida to center stage in London, everyone is ramping up their practice schedule to perfect their performance for what promises to be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.

“I know how life-changing it’s gonna be. It’s a memory that they’re gonna carry with them for the rest of their lives,” said Sandys.

If you would like to support the West Broward Performance Ensemble on their journey to the world stage, you can donate here.

