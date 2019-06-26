Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets finally have a comeback date

(WSVN) - Wendy’s has announced the official release date for the return of its spicy chicken nuggets.

The fast food chain wrote on Twitter that it’ll be hitting menus nationwide on Aug. 19.

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are officially back on August 19th

RT to save my fingers — Wendy's (@Wendys) June 25, 2019

It all started with Chance The Rapper taking to social media with a simple request: bring back the spicy nuggets.

Positive Affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I Will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point please please Lord let it be today. — Chance The Rapper Album in July (@chancetherapper) May 4, 2019

Wendy’s took notice and challenged the internet to get their tweet to 2 million likes.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

Unsurprisingly, the goal was reached in just under two days.

“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” the company wrote on Twitter. “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Ya’ll are crazy!”

