Wendy’s spicy chicken nuggets finally have a comeback date

(WSVN) - Wendy’s has announced the official release date for the return of its spicy chicken nuggets.
The fast food chain wrote on Twitter that it’ll be hitting menus nationwide on Aug. 19.
It all started with Chance The Rapper taking to social media with a simple request: bring back the spicy nuggets.
Wendy’s took notice and challenged the internet to get their tweet to 2 million likes.
Unsurprisingly, the goal was reached in just under two days.
“THIS IS NOT A DRILL!” the company wrote on Twitter. “Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Ya’ll are crazy!”
