Wendy’s: Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back

(WSVN) - Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets.
It all started with Chance The Rapper taking to social media to ask for it to be returned to the menu.
“Positive affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point,” the tweet read. “Please, please Lord let it be today.”
Wendy’s took notice and responded with a challenge: get two million likes.
The goal was reached in under 48 hours.
While Wendy’s says there’s no firm date yet, they did assure everybody this was not a prank and that spicy nuggets will make a comeback “soon.”
