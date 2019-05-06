Wendy’s: Spicy chicken nuggets are coming back

(WSVN) - Wendy’s is bringing back spicy chicken nuggets.

It all started with Chance The Rapper taking to social media to ask for it to be returned to the menu.

“Positive affirmations for today: I WILL have a good day, I will succeed today, Wendy’s WILL bring back spicy nuggets at some point,” the tweet read. “Please, please Lord let it be today.”

Wendy’s took notice and responded with a challenge: get two million likes.

Y’all keep asking, so here’s your chance.

The people in charge say if you guys can get our tweet (this one right here) to 2 Million likes, they will bring SPICY CHICKEN NUGGETS BACK.

Let’s freakin’ do this! https://t.co/qrtvWXjj9V — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 4, 2019

The goal was reached in under 48 hours.

While Wendy’s says there’s no firm date yet, they did assure everybody this was not a prank and that spicy nuggets will make a comeback “soon.”

THIS IS NOT A DRILL!

Spicy Chicken Nuggets are coming back! Y’all are crazy!

That took like a day and a half! WHAT?!

We don’t know when yet, gotta figure it out, but soon, and ok, LOSING IT RIGHT NOW THIS IS AMAZING!! — Wendy's (@Wendys) May 6, 2019

