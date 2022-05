(WSVN) - Wendy’s and McDonald’s are going to court over their burger sizes.

The lawsuit says Wendy’s overstates sizes for several of its burgers, like their big bacon cheddar cheeseburger, while McDonald’s exaggerates the sizes of its beef patties for almost all items on their menu.

This comes after a lawsuit was made against Burger King for the same reason.

