(WSVN) - Feeling lost in space during Mercury’s retrograde? Wendy’s has got you covered! The fast-food giant launched a four-week-long ‘Mercury Menu’ deal that promises to satisfy all your cravings and make your life a little easier during this chaotic time.

The first deal of the promotion, which is a BOGO $1 Premium Sandwich with any purchase, will end on Sunday but do not fret Wendy’s fans, because these changing deals will last until May 14.

Customers will be able to enjoy a free crispy chicken sandwich with any purchase starting on Monday until April 30.

On May 1-7, foodies can enjoy free six-piece chicken nuggets on the house with a purchase of anything on the menu.

The final deal of this special promotion will be able to nab any size of their fries for free between May 8 to May 14.

Wendy’s assures its fans that its food is always fresh, even when Mercury is in the microwave.

To take advantage of these deals, download Wendy’s mobile app and order via mobile to earn rewards points for free food. Wendy’s ‘Mercury Menu’ deals are available for a limited time only, so don’t space out on this offer!

