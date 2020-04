(WSVN) - Wendy’s is giving out free chicken nuggets this Friday.

That’s it. That’s the story.

Come to Wendy’s drive-thru this Friday and get FREE 4pc nuggets. No purchase necessary and not a single string attached. pic.twitter.com/tRx2bZQn2M — Wendy's (@Wendys) April 21, 2020

The restaurant said they will be giving out free orders of four-piece chicken nuggets at their drive-thrus.

No purchase is necessary and no strings are attached.

