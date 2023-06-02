(WSVN) - Singer T-Pain teams up with Wendy’s to buy you a frosty.

The strawberry frosty flavor is back on the menu this summer after it had a limited run in 2022.

The announcement was made with an iconic music video on the Wendy’s YouTube channel that re-tracked the chart-topping hit single ‘Buy U a Drank’.

To celebrate customers can get a free small frosty from June 5 to June 21 with any purchase from the app or online.

