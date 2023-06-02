(WSVN) - Singer T-Pain teams up with Wendy’s to buy you a frosty.

The strawberry frosty flavor is back on the menu this summer after it had a limited run in 2022.

The announcement was made with an iconic music video on the Wendy’s YouTube channel that re-tracked the chart-topping hit single ‘Buy U a Drank’.

To celebrate customers can get a free small frosty from June 5 to June 21 with any purchase from the app or online.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox