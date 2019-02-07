Wells Fargo experiencing online outage

(WSVN) — Wells Fargo apologized to customers for technical difficulties being experienced with its online services.

The bank thanked customers for their patience as they worked on fixing the issue.

We apologize to our customers who may be experiencing an issue with our online banking and mobile app. Thanks for your patience while we research this issue. If you are impacted, please check back here for updates. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) February 7, 2019

This would mark the second time in less than a week that the bank experienced such problems with online banking and mobile app.

On Feb. 1, Wells Fargo sent out a similar notice to its customers.

