Wells Fargo glitch drains bank accounts of some customers

(WSVN) - Wells Fargo customers may want to check their bank accounts, after the bank announced an issue that emptied multiple accounts.

According to Fox 61, Wells Fargo customers said the bank withdrew automatic payments twice on Wednesday, leaving some with empty or even overdrawn accounts. The bank addressed the issue on Twitter and said that, as of Thursday morning, the error has been corrected.

We’re sorry if you had an issue with your Bill Payments yesterday. Technical teams have corrected the errors. — Wells Fargo (@WellsFargo) January 18, 2018

“We are aware of the online Bill Pay situation which was caused by an internal processing error,” Wells Fargo communications manager Hilary O’Byrne said in a statement late Wednesday. “We are currently working to correct it, and there is no action required for impacted customers at this time. Any fees or charges that may have been incurred as a result of this error will be taken care of. We apologize for any inconvenience.”

That did little to satisfy angry customers on social media, who blasted the company for causing panic.

Sorry doesn’t even come close to making up for all of the stress and chaos this caused. I make a simple error and get charged a minimum of $35. You take over $1500 of my hard earned money I’m supposed to be ok with a simple “sorry”?! #robbed — Kate Lumsden (@katelumsden87) January 18, 2018

I have to find a lame announcement on Twitter hours after my accounts were drained below 0? After "insuff funds" rolls across the mkt checkout screen? WF shouldve gotten ahead of this from the get-go with emails, messaging, a statement on the homepage and notice to all bankers. — Jennifer Garcia (@JenniferSkiDog) January 18, 2018

Customers who saw their accounts drained overwhelmed the bank’s customer service phone lines, with some saying they waited over an hour to speak to a representative.

