(WSVN) - Friday marked the start of Kwanzaa, the African-American holiday that runs until New Year’s Day.

The name itself is derived from the Swahili phrase “matunda ya kwanza,” which loosely translates to “first fruits of the harvest.”

The holiday was created in the 1960s as a non-religious celebration to honor African culture, family and community.

Each of the next seven days will focus on the following principles:

unity

self-determination

collective work and responsibility

cooperative economics

purpose

creativity

faith

Celebrants will light a candle on a seven-branched candelabra to reflect on each value.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.