(WSVN) - Wednesday is World Prematurity Day.

The day is used to raise awareness on pre-term birth and the challenges parents and babies face.

Pre-term birth occurs before the 37th week mark, and according to the World Health Organization, about 15 million babies globally are born premature each year.

November is also National Prematurity Awareness Month.

