(WSVN) - Wednesday is National Read Across America Day.

It is celebrated in honor of Doctor Seuss’ birthday — who wrote more than 60 children’s books, including, “The Cat in the Hat.”

The National Education Association started National Read Across America Day in 1998 to promote the importance of literacy.

