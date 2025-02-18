ICERO, Ill. (WLS) — A family member is missing after a deadly Cicero house explosion destroyed a couple’s home on their wedding day.

Tom Davis and Eleni Vrettos had just said “I do” when they say their phones started lighting up with calls that their house on Central Avenue was destroyed on Saturday.

Officials say the explosion caused the neighboring building to catch fire, leaving a total of 11 families displaced.

On Tuesday, family members told ABC7 a wedding guest has been missing since the explosion.

Cicero police told ABC7 that one person was found dead at the home. Davis says they do not know who that person was.

Davis said their six cats were at home at the time and are still missing.

The couple says what now amounts to rubble was supposed to be the home they would start their new lives in.

“We were doing renovations on the house. We were going to make the bottom portion of it commercial and rent it out, perhaps as a storage unit while we lived up top,” Davis said.

As the community jumps into help, raising over $28,000 for the couple through a GoFundMe, Vrettos is grieving the very home she grew up in.

“The building belonged to my family for almost 40 years. Yeah, I grew up here, so I live, lived here, and I work in the community. And I mean, Cicero is all I really know,” Vrettos said.

Cicero police have yet to identify the victim in this case, and no one has been allowed on the property, because this is still an active investigation.

