MEXICO CITY (AP) — Hurricane Gil weakened into a tropical storm in the eastern Pacific Ocean on Saturday and was not forecast to threaten land.

The Miami-based U.S. National Hurricane Center said the storm’s maximum sustained winds dropped to 70 mph (110 kph).

It was about 1,355 miles (2,180 kilometers) west of the southern tip of Mexico’s Baja California Peninsula and was moving west-northwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

Further weakening was forecast, and no coastal watches or warnings were in effect.

It is a busy period for storms in the eastern Pacific. Other storms could develop in the coming days in the eastern Pacific, forecasters said.

