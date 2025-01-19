MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida couple is reliving the horror of losing their daughters during the October 7 massacre in Israel, as a current ceasefire deal that includes the release of hostages is about to go into effect.

Sigal and Manny Manzuri sat between an enlarged photograph of their daughters as they spoke with 7News on Friday. Sigal said their daughters Norelle and Roya were 25 and 22 years old, respectively, when they were killed.

Norelle and Roya were among the 364 innocent civilians killed at the Nova Music Festival massacre in 2023.

“Norelle picked up the call and said that they’re laying on the ground, trying to protect themselves from the missiles,” said Sigal. “We were hoping that they’re kidnapped. Back then, we thought it’s a good option.”

The Manzuris shared their story on the heels of the announcement of a ceasefire and hostage release agreement between Israel and Hamas, following over a year of war in the Gaza Strip.

“It felt like the devil came to our house,” said Sigal.

Five days after she received Norelle’s call, the family’s reality changed forever.

“And we kept asking, ‘Dead or kidnapped?’ Just you know, say it already,” said Sigal. “So they just informed us about Roya, that she is no longer alive, and that minute you feel like everything is gone. You feel like they’re ripping your heart out from your body.”

A few days later, while on a Zoom call with President Joe Biden and the families of the others who were taken hostage, Sigal and Manny learned that Norelle wouldn’t make it home either.

“This Zoom meeting, we started a quarter to 6 p.m., and at 7 p.m., they knocked on our door again to inform us that Norelle is no longer alive,” said Sigal. “Molten lava is actually burning my whole body from head to toe, and nothing’s really left for me.”

The current ceasefire deal is scheduled to go into effect Sunday at 8:30 a.m. local time, according to mediator Qatar. However, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu warned that Israel will not proceed until Hamas provides a list of hostages to be freed as part of the deal.

As for the Manzuris, they said they remain full of hope, and they sent a message for the families of those who are still held hostage.

“Hope that everybody, all 98 captives, will come back home as soon as possible,” said Manny.

“So we definitely need hope, and we have to believe that – we have to believe, and we have to hope for better days in Israel, for a better future for our children, for the new generations to come,” said Sigal.

