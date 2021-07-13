(WSVN) - The entire staff at a Burger King in Nebraska made their exit from the company known to all.

The employees at the fast-food restaurant in Lincoln used the sign outside to make the big statement.

A photo captured by Rachael Flores showed the sign reading “WE ALL QUIT” and “SORRY FOR THE INCONVENIENCE.”

The photo has since gone viral.

The employees said they were working in the kitchen with no air conditioning as temperatures reached 90 degrees.

Former general manager Rachael Flores said she didn’t think anyone would notice it.

“I didn’t really think anybody was going to notice it ’cause we had just done one sign and then it went pretty crazy on Facebook and I got a call from my upper management and they told me I needed to take it down,” said Flores. “It was right at the beginning of lunch and I was like, ‘I don’t have time to do that, we’re short-staffed.'”

Burger King later released a statement saying “The work experience is not in line with their values” and that they would be looking into the situation.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.