(AP) — Waymo has temporarily stopped offering driverless taxi rides on freeways after California banned the vehicles from state freeways following recent traffic incidents.

The company had allowed riders to hail its robotaxis for freeway rides in the San Francisco Bay Area, Los Angeles, Phoenix, Miami and Austin. The California-based company offers rides on city streets in many other areas including Las Vegas, Dallas and Denver.

A Waymo spokesperson wrote in an email that the company has “temporarily restricted commercial freeway rides in all markets where we operate that service,” though it’s “continuing freeway testing with trained autonomous specialists behind the wheel.” The suspension was implemented last Wednesday, according to the spokesperson, but they didn’t say how long it would last.

The suspension came after the California Department of Motor Vehicles banned the company’s robotaxis from freeways that same day. The ban followed two incidents including one in which three Waymo driverless vehicles drove into a construction zone, DMV spokesperson Jonathan Groveman said in a statement.

The construction zone incident occurred on Nov. 5 and the second incident, which involved California Highway Patrol vehicles, occurred the next day on a highway in San Francisco, according to Groveman.

Video of the Nov. 6 incident circulated widely on social media last week. In the footage, a Waymo vehicle can be seen trying to bypass California Highway Patrol vehicles conducting a traffic break.

“The Department determined that Waymo’s driverless freeway operations pose an imminent hazard to public safety due to recurring incursions by its vehicles into active construction zones where construction workers, vehicles and equipment are present,” Groveman said.

Groveman added that “similar incidents” previously occurred on May 18.

The Waymo spokesperson said the “recent freeway construction zone encounters on U.S. 101 in California” did not “involve any injuries or collisions.”

California’s restrictions bar Waymo from operating and testing its driverless vehicles on California freeways, according to Groveman. He said the restrictions will remain in effect until “Waymo demonstrates to the Department that it has taken effective corrective actions to address the deficiencies that precipitated the restrictions.”

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