Wawa celebrates 55th anniversary with free coffee

(WSVN) - Wawa is celebrating their 55th birthday with free coffee!

Wawa announced that they will be giving away free coffee on Thursday, April 11.

The countdown is on! Celebrate #WawaDay on 4/11 with FREE Any Size Coffee ☕️🎉 pic.twitter.com/gwM8BpmIgP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 5, 2019

The deal counts for any size coffee, and it includes hot tea and their self-serve cappuccinos as well.

Iced coffee is not included in the special.

According to Fox 29. the special is all in honor of the business’ 55th anniversary.

