Wawa celebrates 54 years by giving free coffee to customers

MIAMI (WSVN) - In honor of being open for 54 years, Wawa is celebrating by giving free coffee all day long.

On Thursday morning, Wawa tweeted that they will be offering a free coffee of any size.

Cheers to 54 years! Enjoy FREE Any Size Coffee today, 4/12! #WawaDay pic.twitter.com/Ff5PlOE8QP — Wawa (@Wawa) April 12, 2018

The popular gas station chain known for their food and beverages is dubbing this day “Wawa Day.”

The offer lasts all day long at any Wawa location.

For one nearest you, click here.

