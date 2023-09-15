More than 50,000 water bead toys sold at Target are being recalled after an infant death was reported involving the toy.

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, one infant was reported dead while another was injured after ingesting the water beads.

The recall is for Chuckle & Roar Ultimate Water Beads Activity Kits from Buffalo Games.

Affected kits include those sold nationwide, in-store and online from March to November last year.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said that if kids eat the beads they get bigger in their stomachs, causing an intestinal obstruction.

Consumers are urged to immediately stop using the toy and take them away from their children. Buffalo Games is giving full refunds and instructions on how to return the product.

For more information on the recall, click here.

