(WSVN) - If you plan to apply for Federal Student Aid this year, better known as FAFSA, make sure to know about an accounting error on their part because it might leave you feeling ripped off.



A new revised version of the application is set to launch by the end of this month but there is one problem: it is using old data from 2020 and it is not accounting for inflation.

A federal law requires the Department of Education to update those numbers annually, but if left unchanged — millions of students may receive less aid.

