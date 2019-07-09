Washington racetrack hosts race featuring over 2 dozen T-Rexes

AUBURN, Wash. (WSVN) — A Washington racetrack went viral for a different kind of race they held.

The Emerald Downs Racetrack and Casino held a race with people donning T-Rex costumes, creating an interesting and hilarious sight.

Video shows little arms and big heads flailing as the “prehistoric racers” ran down the track.

The race featured employees from a nearby business.

Unfortunately, the winner doesn’t get a prize. However, they do get to claim bragging rights for being the fastest T-Rex.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.