AIRWAY HEIGHTS, Wash. (WSVN) — A Washington state man has been sentenced to 25 years behind bars after he killed the man who raped his sister while they were both in prison.

According to the Washington Post, 26-year-old Shane Goldsby pleaded guilty to the second-degree murder of 70-year-old Robert Munger.

“I’m ashamed of my actions, I was put into a situation that I don’t wish on nobody,” Goldsby’s lawyer read on his behalf at a hearing. “I got a lot of fixing to do.”

“I cannot imagine what it would be like to lose a loved one in this kind of way,” his statement continued. “To his wife and his whole family, I apologize. I am so sorry and I hope you are able to heal from what I caused.”

In a 2020 interview with KHQ, Goldsby admitted to killing Munger, saying he learned that Munger had raped his younger sister. Munger was in prison serving a 43-year-sentence for child rape, the station reported.

Goldsby was serving time for stealing a law enforcement vehicle in 2017, leading police on a chase, and then injuring a State Trooper when he crashed into their vehicle.

Goldsby and Munger were cellmates, and Goldsby said when he learned what Munger had done, he tried to get transferred, but he didn’t have any success.

“You put me in the same cell as this dude,” Goldsby told the station in 2020. “I feel set up. I’m the victim.”

Goldsby said he was eventually pushed over the edge.

“I had so much stuff going on in my head,” he told KHQ. “I wasn’t stable at that point. I wasn’t. I was getting to that point, because (Munger) kept wanting to give me details about what happened, what he did – about the photos and the videos of him doing this stuff. It was building up.”

According to the Associated Press, surveillance video captured Goldsby attacking Munger from behind in the prison’s common area, knocking the man to the ground before punching, kicking and stomping on his head. The man died three days later.

KHQ reports that the Washington Department of Corrections has a policy that should prevent situations like this from happening. However, an independent investigation showed that screeners had no knowledge of the connection between Goldsby and Munger when they were placed together.

